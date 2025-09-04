Kiwis continue strong run in New York

New Zealander Erin Routliffe and her Canadian partner Gaby Dabrowski are through to the final of the US Open women's doubles final.

The third seeds, who won the title at New York's Flushing Meadows in 2023, beat second seeds and Olympic champions Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday (local time).

Gabriela Dabrowski (left) and Erin Routliffe celebrate a point against their Italian competitors. Photo: Getty Images

They will play top seeds Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the United States in the final, with the winning combination to receive $US1 million ($NZ1.7 million) to share, while the runners-up get $US500,000.

It's been a good day at the US Open for New Zealand, with 14th seeds Michael Venus and his partner Yuki Bhambri, of India, winning through to the semi-finals of the men's doubles.

They beat Nikola Mektic, of Croatia, and American Rajeev Ram in three sets, 6-3 6-7 6-3.

It is the first time Venus has reached the US Open semifinals.