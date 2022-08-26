More success for Renshuden in Christchurch

Back from a successful Canterbury Open are Renshuden Dunedin School of Judo club members (front row, from left): Silvia Brook (9), Layla Barnes (7), Conor Scharr (7), Sean Scharr (10), Ivy von Pein (7) and Archie von Pein (8). (Back row): Rupert Lublow-Catty (13), Nikita Wright (12), Sonny von Pein (10), Bodie Barnes (9), Gerrit Botha (11), Valerio Ghidella (11), Reicher Barnes (11) and Michael Broad (10). PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The Renshuden Judo Club has been back at it.

Last year, the Mornington-based club launched a successful raid on Christchurch. It sent 15 competitors to the Canterbury Open and they returned with 12 medals.

More or less the same crew brought back 14 medals this time, and seven of them were gold.

Bodie Barnes bagged two golds. He won the junior under-45kg boys and also won the junior open boys, beating club-mate Michael Broad.

Michael claimed gold in the under-32kg as well as silver in the junior open section.

Sylvia Brook took gold in the junior girls under-32kg and bronze in the junior open.

Conor and Sean Scharr also nabbed gold in their category, and Nikita Wright won gold in the senior girls under-44kg.

Layla Barnes and Rupert Lublow-Catty took silver in their division and Reicher Barnes, Lukas Ghidella and Ivy Von Pein came away with bronze.

Coach Craig Wright said it was too soon to say whether New Zealand’s success at Commonwealth Games in judo — silver and two bronze — would inspire a new generation.

But the club has grown from 30 to 40 members in the past year and he said that was partly down to news of the club’s success last year.

The next event on the calendar is the national championships in Christchurch in mid-October.