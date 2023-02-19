New coaches reinvigorate artistic swimming club

Aquagold Artistic Swimming Club president Phyll Esplin, of Roslyn, says two new coaches will bring experience and enthusiasm to the club this year. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The beauty of dance, the flexibility of gymnastics, and the fluidity of swimming all combine in artistic swimming.

With synchronised movements, intricate routines, and underwater acrobatics, it is a sport that demands much from its athletes, but also provides a rewarding experience.

Local club Aquagold Artistic Swimming has seen some highs and lows over the years.

From having 25-30 members in about 2006, the club dropped to a low of just one swimmer in 2021.

However, things were looking up and president Phyll Esplin said the club now had about six swimmers taking part in training.

Two new coaches would bring lots of experience and enthusiasm to the club, she said.

Coach Aleisha Elliotte was from Invercargill, where she swam for eight years for Phoenix Synchro Southland.

She was selected for the national team the Aquaferns in 2014, and won a gold medal in the free combination event at the 2014 Oceania Swimming Championships in Auckland, with training from coach Luciana Garcia.

In 2016, training with coach Kirstin Anderson, she won silver in the combination event and bronze in the duet event at the 2016 Oceania championships in Fiji.

Coach Abbey Smith, of Dunedin, trained for eight years at Aquagold with Olympic artistic swimming sisters Nina and Lisa Daniels, gaining medals at the national championships.

Now that she was returning to the club she would be using her teacher training to help structure and train the latest batch of athletes, Esplin said

"These coaches bring a lot of experience, having swum under so many talented coaches, and we look forward to a good year for our swimmers."

The swimmers range in age from 8-12 years, plus there is another group of young people in their early 20s taking part.

Swimming sessions for the year will start this Saturday from 9.30am at Moana Pool, with the coaches available to welcome returnees and new swimmers from 9.15am.

For more information phone 027 696-0408.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz