Trial for those keen to crew a dragon boat

The Otepoti Dragons crew in action at Lake Karapiro in April. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There is a place in the dragon boat for everyone.

The Dunedin dragon boating team, the Ōtepoti Dragons, is having an open trial this Sunday to scout New Zealand's next top paddler.

Dragons captain Alicia Horwood said this weekend was the best opportunity for people to have a go on a boat with the team.

"This is great because this is where we find the future dragon boat athletes for New Zealand."

She said the dragon boat community in Dunedin was really inclusive and there were no boundaries.

All ages, fitness levels, shapes, sizes and genders were welcome.

There were three crews including a competitive and a masters’ team.

She said it could be a bit of a slog getting people in the water because it was so cold in Dunedin, but most people were normally hooked after trying the sport a couple of times.

"Don’t rule it out just because it’s a water sport."

The teams regularly went to regattas around the country to compete and the club had a big community vibe to it.

"They are the most supportive people I’ve come across."

The club practised about three times a week and had a social training on Sundays.

