NZ at Paris: August 31

Badminton
Wojtek Czyz lost 21-7, 21-5 to Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in a men’s singles SL3 group match.
Cycling
Nicole Murray fifth in women’s C5 500m time trial final.
Tonight
Badminton
7.10pm: Men’s singles SL3 group stage (Wojtek Czyz)
Swimming
8.11pm: Women’s 100m backstroke S8 heats (Tupou Neiufi); 4.06am, finals
Track cycling
8.19pm: Men’s C1-3 1000m individual time trial qualifying (Devon Briggs); 12.07am, men’s C1-3 time trial finals; Shooting
10pm: P2 women’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification (Neelam O’Neill); 12.45am, final
Athletics
7.25am: Women’s T36 200m round one heats (Danielle Aitchison)
Sunday night
Badminton
6.30pm: Men’s singles SL3 quarterfinals (Wojtek Czyz); 2.40am, semifinals
Shooting
7.30pm: R3 mixed air rifle prone SH1 qualification (Greg Reid and Neelam O’Neill); 9.30pm, R5 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 qualification (Michael Johnson); 11pm, R3 mixed air rifle SH1 final; 1am, R3 mixed air rifle SH2 final
Track cycling
10.06pm: Women’s C5 individual pursuit qualifying (Nicole Murray); 1.14am, finals
Athletics
10.31pm: Women’s T36 200m final (Danielle Aitchison); 7.12am, men’s T64 100m heats (Mitch Joynt)
|Rank
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1 China
|4
|1
|0
|5
|2 Great Britain
|2
|3
|1
|6
|3 Italy
|2
|2
|5
|9
|4 Brazil
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5 Netherlands
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6 France
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7 Australia
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8 Japan
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9 Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9= Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9= Israel
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9= Mongolia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9= Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9= Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9= Singapore
|1
|0
|0
|1
|— New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0