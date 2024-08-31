Saturday, 31 August 2024

NZ at Paris: August 31

    Badminton

    Wojtek Czyz lost 21-7, 21-5 to Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in a men’s singles SL3 group match.

    Cycling

    Nicole Murray fifth in women’s C5 500m time trial final.

    Tonight

    Badminton

    7.10pm: Men’s singles SL3 group stage (Wojtek Czyz)

    Swimming

    8.11pm: Women’s 100m backstroke S8 heats (Tupou Neiufi); 4.06am, finals

    Track cycling

    8.19pm: Men’s C1-3 1000m individual time trial qualifying (Devon Briggs); 12.07am, men’s C1-3 time trial finals; Shooting

    10pm: P2 women’s 10m air pistol SH1 qualification (Neelam O’Neill); 12.45am, final

    Athletics

    7.25am: Women’s T36 200m round one heats (Danielle Aitchison)

    Sunday night

    Badminton

    6.30pm: Men’s singles SL3 quarterfinals (Wojtek Czyz); 2.40am, semifinals

    Shooting

    7.30pm: R3 mixed air rifle prone SH1 qualification (Greg Reid and Neelam O’Neill); 9.30pm, R5 mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 qualification (Michael Johnson); 11pm, R3 mixed air rifle SH1 final; 1am, R3 mixed air rifle SH2 final

    Track cycling

    10.06pm: Women’s C5 individual pursuit qualifying (Nicole Murray); 1.14am, finals

    Athletics

    10.31pm: Women’s T36 200m final (Danielle Aitchison); 7.12am, men’s T64 100m heats (Mitch Joynt)

    RankGold SilverBronzeTotal
    1 China4105
    2 Great Britain2316
    3 Italy2259
    4 Brazil2125
    5 Netherlands2002
    6 France1203
    7 Australia1124
    8 Japan1102
    9 Denmark1001
    9= Hungary1001
    9= Israel1001
    9= Mongolia1001
    9= Peru1001
    9= Poland1001
    9= Singapore1001
    — New Zealand0000