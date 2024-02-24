Obituary: Cale Yarborough, racing driver

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Chevrolet, rides with NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough during pre-race festivities for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 4, 2016 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo: Getty Images

One of Nascar’s greatest drivers, Cale Yarborough was the first man to win three consecutive titles in the fiercely competitive sport. Known for his fierce toughness and grit, Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 at his home track of Darlington Raceway five times. His 83 Cup Series victories are tied with Jimmie Johnson for sixth on Nascar’s all-time wins list.

Ironically, one of Yarborough’s most famous racing moments was not a victory, rather the fist fight he got into the rival driver Donnie Allison and Allison’s brother Bobby after a final lap crash. After retirement, Yarborough opened and operated a used car dealership in South Carolina and served on the Florence County Council. He died on December 31 aged 84. — Agencies.