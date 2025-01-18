Perfect ride wins nationals

Dunedin surfer Zara Owen, in action during the 2024 National Surfing Championships. PHOTO: MARK STEVENSON

Dunedin surfer Zara Owen produced a magnificent performance to be crowned champion at the national surfing championships in Taranaki.

The 12-year-old claimed a perfect 10-point ride to win the girls under-14 division at Back Beach, in Taranaki.

It is yet another title to add to the promising young surfer’s resume after she won the national primary schools year 7 and 8 title last year.

Jaxon Pardoe, of Gisborne, won the boys under-14 title.

Another Dunedin surfer, Lewis Murphy, finished third in the under-18 boys final.

Tao Mouldey (Mount Maunganui) won the title and Jacob Haines (Raglan) was runner-up.

"This national title means so much.

"I have had shockers at the nationals the last few years, so it is good to break the curse," Tao said.

"I had seen some good waves earlier and hoped for a quick start but when everyone went for the insiders at the start, I thought I should just wait for the biggest wave of the final and I am pretty lucky it came. The wave was perfect with a perfect Stent Road bowl."

Vitor Bauermann (Mount Manganui) won the under-16 boys division and Australian-based Brisa Canina (Coolum) won the under-16 girls title.

— APL