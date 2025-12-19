Peters goes one better and picks up gold

Corey Peters heads to gold in Italy. PHOTO: FIA PARA SNOWSPORTS

New Zealand skier Corey Peters continued his excellent start to the season with gold in the para alpine downhill world cup in Italy yesterday.

It followed the Wanaka veteran’s silver medal in the opening round at the same Santa Caterina course.

The result marked Peters’ third downhill world cup win, his sixth podium in the discipline, and a 21st world cup podium of his decorated career.

"It feels absolutely amazing," he said.

"All the hard work and dedication from myself and the rest of the team is paying off. These wins certainly don’t come easy, so I’m just really stoked.

"Conditions weren’t the greatest for downhill with snow and rain making visibility and snowpack far from ideal, but I had a good plan tactically and mentally and stuck to the process."

Conditions on course were challenging, and varied from the opening round of the doubleheader, requiring a different approach from Peters and his team.

Snow overnight meant extensive course slipping, and even the use of a groomer on a section of the course was required to get the slope race ready.

Due to the length of a downhill course, the snow surface changed from the top — where it was colder — to the bottom, where the warmer conditions resulted in the snow being soft and peely.

Just 0.03 sec separated Peters from Dutch skier Jeroen Kamperschreur and American Andrew Kurka.

The victory was another nice boost to the Kiwi’s confidence ahead of the Winter Paralympics in Milano Cortina in March.

"These world cup wins are getting harder every year I compete," Peters said.

"It’s just such small margins between the competition.

"My confidence is growing but I’ll continue to take it one day at a time and not get ahead of myself.

"The season has just begun, so there’s still a lot of racing between now and Cortina."

Snow Sports NZ lead alpine para coach Daniel Bogue credited the victory to Peters’ solid plan to manage the conditions and the efforts from their wax technician, who helped Peters maximised the available speed on course.

Peters won gold in downhill at the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics, and the Italian doubleheader marked his return to the downhill start gate as he prepares for his fourth Paralympics. — Allied Media