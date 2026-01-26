Burnett holds on to claim third title

Josh Burnett celebrates his third Tour of Southland title on Saturday. PHOTO: TOUR OF SOUTHLAND

Josh Burnett become just the sixth rider to win three or more Tour of Southland titles after surviving a frenetic final day.

Burnett (PowerNet) started Saturday with a 19sec lead over Cambridge rider Matthew Wilson, but an outstanding individual time trial by Wilson in the morning helped him claim the stage victory and cut the lead to just 10sec heading into the final 77km stage from Winton to Invercargill.

The fast and furious stage was lashed by wind and rain throughout.

Wilson made a bold attack on the penultimate lap of the tour’s Waikiwi circuit finish before the two front-runners finished safely in the bunch to repeat the one-two finish they recorded in 2024.

The final stage was won by Southland rider Nick Kergozou, the second time he has won the finale.

Burnett now joins the likes of Warwick Dalton, Tino Tabak, Brian Fowler, Hayden Roulston and Michael Vink as riders who have won New Zealand’s most prestigious stage race three or more times.

It almost did not happen with Burnett originally ruled out of the November event by a badly broken arm and only coming back into the equation when an extreme weather event meant the 2025 edition was postponed.

"To get this opportunity, I’m super grateful to PowerNet — it’s such a well-run team. Both on and off the bike, we’ve had such a good time this week.

"It’s a massive credit to [manager] Aaron [Sinclair], who has put this team together for the past few years. All I’ve had to think about is riding my bike."

Burnett, who also won the king of the mountain classification, paid credit to his team-mates, who were challenged throughout the week, particularly after losing team captain Ollie Jones to a crash on Tuesday.

"For sure there were some expectations on my shoulders all week but I think it was mainly transferred on to my team-mates, making them ride the front for three days.

"A big shout out to those boys because without them I wouldn’t have had the chance to contest the stages or be in contention."

Burnett highlighted the battle he had with Wilson for the second SBS Bank-sponsored Southland tour in a row.

The pair sparred throughout the week, especially with one-two finishes on both the Remarkables and Bluff Hill finishes.

Daniel Whitehouse was third overall at 1min 38sec.

"Massive credit to Matt because he is super strong and I’m sure he’s going to win a Southland one day, that’s for sure," Burnett said.

To get the chance to return from riding for his Spanish professional team, Burgos Burpellet BH, and win his home race was something special, Burnett said.

"It definitely hasn’t sunk in. I was just taking it day by day and I’m just really proud to be from this region.

"There’s no other bike race in the world where I get this amount of support so I’ve got to lap it up where I can. In Spain I can’t even read the signs so when I’m here I make the most of it."

Kergozou was proud to win the final stage and claim his fourth sprint ace title in his ninth Southland tour.

"I’m ecstatic with that.

"Matt Wilson was putting it in the gutter pretty hard. He was throwing it all out there and I knew I just had to follow to keep the sprint jersey alive."

Timaru rider Noah Hollamby completed an outstanding debut Tour of Southland, winning the under-23 jersey and finishing fourth overall.

Australian Ben Dyball was the leading over-35 rider and fifth overall.

Macaulay Ford-Goodtech won the teams classification, while James Krzanich (Christchurch) was named the most combative rider for the final stage and the tour overall.