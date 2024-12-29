Queenstown skier takes third in World Cup event

Queenstown skier Alice Robinson produced two strong runs in Semmering to secure her second podium finish of the season. Photo: Getty Images

Queenstown ski racer Alice Robinson has overcome a bout of nerves to place third at the latest World Cup series giant slalom event in Austria.

Robinson produced two strong runs in Semmering to secure her second podium finish of the season and climb to third overall in the standings.

The 23-year-old conceded she was nervous after failing to finish her previous World Cup giant slalom event in Killington, Vermont.

She responded by adopting a conservative approach to her first run, leaving her placed sixth overall.

"I would describe today's performance as solid, the first run - I definitely left a bit of time out there, I had some good sections but I was a little conservative," she said.

"I felt like in the second run I really charged and went for it."

Series leader Federica Brignone of Italy won from reigning Olympic champion, Sara Hector of Sweden.

The next World Cup giant slalom is in Slovenia on Saturday.