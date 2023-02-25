Race day goes like clockwork for winners

Winning the annual Clock Tower Race was smooth sailing for Saffie Hare, who beat the chimes without her running gear.

Josh Hou, of Dunedin. and Saffie Hare, of Gore, hold the Clock Tower Race winning trophy yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Josh Hou (19), of Dunedin, and Hare (18), of Gore, beat the chimes at the University registry building yesterday.

The event, inspired by the film Chariots of Fire, gives students 53.50sec to run around the clock tower — about 370m — to beat the clock’s final chime.

Josh Hou (left), of Dunedin, on his way to winning the Clock Tower Race yesterday.

Hare beat the chimes to win the women’s race in 53 seconds.

She said the race was "not extremely hard ... it was just like a normal run".

She had previous running experience through her involvement in basketball and football.

Asked for any advice she would pass on to future clock tower runners, she suggested they "wear the correct clothing ... I was just wearing normal clothes".

Three people beat the "big dongs" in Hou’s race, and he came out on top with a time of 51 seconds.

"It was good, it was hard.

"The hamstrings are a bit sore now."

Hou is a Dunedin-born track runner and has competed in 800m races since the age of 14.

Despite being a gruelling race, he said it was "just a bit of a training run".

Both winners were awarded $100 cash and a pack of apple and cinnamon oats.

