South Coast targeting older grades

Ava Henderson

The South Coast Boardriders are set to begin their national title defence tomorrow.

The Dunedin club will look to defend the overall club title it won at home at the national championships a year ago.

This time around it will not have local knowledge on its side, as it makes the trek north to Auckland’s Piha Beach.

The championships begin tomorrow and conclude next Saturday.

The older grades will be where the club will look to mount its challenge.

Simon Brennan is the defending champion in the over-45s grade, while Luke Murphy in the over-40s and Lyndon Fairbairn in both the over-40s and over-45s are also contenders.

Jack McLeod will contest the open men’s division and Lewis Murphy will also be a strong competitor in the under-14 and 16 grades.

More than 300 surfers are entered in the championships.

Paige Hareb

Among the biggest names is Taranaki’s Paige Hareb, who will compete for the first time in 14 years.

International commitments usually rule the star out of the event.

However, the impact Covid-19 has had on travel has left her at home.

She will go up against last year’s breakout champion, Ava Henderson.

The Christchurch surfer turned heads in Dunedin when she took the open title at just 14 and has since continued to impress.

Ella Williams completes a classy trio in the women’s competition.

Men’s defending champion Elliot Paerata-Reid was unable to get back from Australia in time to compete.

Billy Stairmand, who has won three of the past five titles, will enter as one of the favourites. Pushing him hard will be Taylor Hutchison, Daniel Farr and Dune Kennings.