Sun sets early for Lulu at ASB Classic

It's the same old story for women's tennis in New Zealand.

The crowd at the women's ASB Classic draw left bitterly disappointed today, as Kiwi hopeful Lulu Sun crashed out in the first round, despite being a genuine contender for the title.

The world No 40 and fourth seed went down 6-3 3-6 6-3 against Canadian Rebecca Marino in an entertaining match, albeit one punctuated by a lengthy rain delay in Auckland.

Sun was born in Te Anau, raised in Switzerland and attended college in the United States. She switched allegiance from Switzerland to New Zealand earlier this year.

The 23-year-old started the match strongly with two aces, but found trouble from then on finding the mark with her forehand.

Marino broke to lead 3-1 and played the more consistent tennis to take out the first set.

The rain came just after the start of the start of the second. The break seemed to favour Sun, who fought back to take the second set 6-3 and looked to be on course to take the match easily.

But Marino came firing back with a love game to open the third set, then three break points off Sun's serve to take a 2-0 lead.

Sun broke back but a bad double fault set up another break for Marino to make it 3-1, which became 5-1.

Despite some late Sun heroics that kept the big crowd on the edge of their seats when she saved two match points, it was just a matter of time before the Canadian closed out the match.

The result will be a very hollow feeling for Kiwi tennis fans, who have been waiting a generation for a contender in the women's singles.

Sun will go on to bigger and better things, - unfortunately we'll have to wait another year to see if she can do it on home soil.

In the day's earlier match on centre court, Danish fifth seed Clara Tauson advanced with a 6-2 6-3 win over Italian Lucrezia Stefani.