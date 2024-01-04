Teenage darts sensation falls short in world final

Luke Littler has fallen just short of becoming world darts champion at the age of 16. Photo: Getty Images

England's Luke Humphries fought back to end the fairytale run of 16-year-old Luke Littler and become world darts champion for the first time at a raucous Alexandra Palace.

Littler, whose staggering progress to the final has captured the imagination of the British public, was one dart away from a 5-2 lead in the best-of-13 set final.

But the 28-year-old world number one Humphries stormed back with a succession of 180s and clinical checkouts to reel off five successive sets and claim a 7-4 victory.

Luke Humphries celebrates victory with his partner. Photo: Getty Images

Humphries sealed victory with a nerveless double eight to claim the title and the 500,000 pounds winners' cheque.

Littler had been attempting to become the youngest ever world darts champion.