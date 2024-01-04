Teenage darts sensation falls short in world final

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
England's Luke Humphries fought back to end the fairytale run of 16-year-old Luke Littler and become world darts champion for the first time at a raucous Alexandra Palace.
Littler, whose staggering progress to the final has captured the imagination of the British public, was one dart away from a 5-2 lead in the best-of-13 set final.
But the 28-year-old world number one Humphries stormed back with a succession of 180s and clinical checkouts to reel off five successive sets and claim a 7-4 victory.
Humphries sealed victory with a nerveless double eight to claim the title and the 500,000 pounds winners' cheque.
Littler had been attempting to become the youngest ever world darts champion.