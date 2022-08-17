Tokomairiro High edges long-standing exchange

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Country exchange
Tokomairiro High School and Blue Mountain College came together in Milton to compete in their annual sports exchange last week. There is always a buzz in the community about this and it attracts numerous spectators from both schools due to its long-standing history.
This year, it was Tokomairiro High's turn to host, and the tournament was won by Blue Mountain College by a mere point, which shows how evenly matched they are.
The earliest records show this sports exchange started in 1977 with a triangular tournament in the summer with Menzies College. It then changed to just a Blue Mountain and Tokomairiro sports exchange.
The main sports played historically were rugby, netball, basketball and hockey. Many of the whanau who were spectators remember playing when they were pupils and have fond memories of the connections made between the two schools.
Adaptive sport
Every Wednesday, about 30 pupils and their teacher aides gather at different locations across Dunedin to participate in various sports, including bocce, golf, frisbee golf and touch.
The pupils really value these sessions as it is a chance for them to socialise and meet new friends while taking part and trying different sports.
Curling
The Dunedin curling development programme has been running for the past 12 weeks. Throughout the season, pupils have been able to develop and improve their skills through drills and games run by our coaches Rico and Hunter. Last week, we had our curling finals night with Bayfield High School winning both the division 1 and division 2 finals, and John McGlashan College teams finishing second in both.