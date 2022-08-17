Tokomairiro High edges long-standing exchange

Dunstan High School pupil Tessa Cowie takes part in an adaptive sports session. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Country exchange

Tokomairiro High School and Blue Mountain College came together in Milton to compete in their annual sports exchange last week. There is always a buzz in the community about this and it attracts numerous spectators from both schools due to its long-standing history.

This year, it was Tokomairiro High's turn to host, and the tournament was won by Blue Mountain College by a mere point, which shows how evenly matched they are.

The earliest records show this sports exchange started in 1977 with a triangular tournament in the summer with Menzies College. It then changed to just a Blue Mountain and Tokomairiro sports exchange.

The main sports played historically were rugby, netball, basketball and hockey. Many of the whanau who were spectators remember playing when they were pupils and have fond memories of the connections made between the two schools.

Adaptive sport

With time, they are trying to incorporate and provide opportunities for as many students as possible to be involved. Golf and chess were introduced last year, and they hope to include e-sports, bowls, petanque and squash.

John McGlashan College curler Oliver Bamford in action. PHOTO: TONY GOMEZ

Adaptive sport sessions for intellectually disabled pupils in Dunedin have been running for many years. For the past two years, the Otago Secondary School Sports Association has partnered with Special Olympics NZ to provide these sessions for pupils.

Every Wednesday, about 30 pupils and their teacher aides gather at different locations across Dunedin to participate in various sports, including bocce, golf, frisbee golf and touch.

Bayfield Burlers (from left) Owen Newell, Patrick Gibbons, Romero Suggate and Josh Dixon celebrate their victory at the Dunedin curling finals. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This year, with the support of Tu Manawa funding, these sessions have been extended to Central Otago, where Special Olympics and OSSSA have provided adaptive sport sessions for four Central Otago secondary schools once a term. Last week, Special Olympics ran the term three session at Dunstan High School, where 15 pupils spent the day participating in badminton and football sessions. This was a great lead-up to the Special Olympics football tournament at the Edgar Centre on August 24.

The pupils really value these sessions as it is a chance for them to socialise and meet new friends while taking part and trying different sports.

Action from the mixed hockey game at the Toko-Blue Mountain sports exchange. PHOTO: LEANNE BURGESS

Curling

The Dunedin curling development programme has been running for the past 12 weeks. Throughout the season, pupils have been able to develop and improve their skills through drills and games run by our coaches Rico and Hunter. Last week, we had our curling finals night with Bayfield High School winning both the division 1 and division 2 finals, and John McGlashan College teams finishing second in both.