Unfinished business for champion pair of Smith, Hood

Courtney Smith watches as Anton Hood follows his stone in a game during the New Zealand mixed doubles curling championships in Naseby. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There was a sense of deja vu for the final of the New Zealand mixed doubles championships at the weekend.

Six teams earned entry to the event in Naseby at a July qualifying tournament.

The finalists were the top two qualifiers, both with a 4-1 win-loss record in the round robin.

In a replay of last year's final, defending champions Courtney Smith and Anton Hood went head to head against Jess Smith and Ben Smith.

Courtney Smith and Hood beat the Smith siblings in two tight matches, 7-5 and 7-6, to win the best-of-three series.

Smith and Hood will now represent New Zealand at the world mixed qualifying tournament in Dumfries, Scotland, in December.

The event will determine the final four countries to qualify for the 2024 world championships in Aberdeen.

Smith said she felt the pair had loose ends to tie up at the international competition.

In 2021, a last-stone defeat in their pool game against the United States dashed the duo’s hopes of qualifying for the world mixed doubles championships.

"I feel like we have unfinished business. With both of us doing international curling it feels like a really good time to have this opportunity," Smith said.

She had already committed to a season in Scotland and would be spending time with former Scottish Olympic curler Eve Muirhead.

"It’s really a time to solidify my play and immerse myself in the game," she said.

"[Scotland’s] going to be a bit of a home away from home. We'll get a bit more training time in but at the tournament, you've just got to adjust to the ice and play your game."

With the near-miss of qualifying for the world championships on his mind, Hood said the focus was on getting the job done.

"Last time we were one rock away from getting New Zealand back to the worlds, so for us, it's just about going and completing the mission," Hood said.

"We'll go and give it our all and try to make that happen."

NZ mixed doubles

Final standings

1: Courtney Smith and Anton Hood

2: Jess Smith and Ben Smith

3: Mhairi-Bronte Duncan and Brett Sargon

4: Bridget Becker and Sean Becker

5: Rachael Pitts and Sam Flanagan

6: Natalie Thurlow and Warren Dobson

