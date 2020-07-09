Knight stable holds strong hand

Roxburgh trainers Geoff and Jude Knight will deliver today. Now they just need their horses to do the same.

After completing their day jobs as rural delivery contractors, the Knights will trek south with three big winning chances at Ascot Park in Invercargill.

The trio is headed by stable star Deus Ex, who steps out in the feature pace.

The promising 4yr-old comes into race 7 after being one of the few horses to race on the pace and figure in the finish when third behind Love On The Rocks at the same track last week.

"I was very proud of his effort last week, because he sprinted for 1200m," Geoff Knight said.

"The run was full of merit."

Deus Ex initially showed signs of fatigue following his tough effort on a 2.43.4 speed for 2200m, before producing some pleasing track work.

"He has bounced through the run really well," Knight said.

"He was tired the day after the race, but he bounced back pretty quickly and I have been very, very pleased with his work this week."

The way the Changeover pacer has shaped up this week shows he is clearly thriving, leading into what will be his fourth run in five weeks.

"This race being a mobile looked a good option for him, so we decided to back him up.

"There are some nice ones in it, like Mongolian Cavalry. We respect them, but we don’t fear them."

Mongolian Cavalry heads south for trainer Paul Court.

The 4yr-old, who is the highest-rated runner in today’s 2200m race, has been unable to make ground when back in the field on fast last 800m splits in his two post-lockdown runs at Addington.

Jacks N Jazz looks a strong winning chance for the Knight stable in race 8 over 2200m.

The 6yr-old ran on well into fifth placing behind Franco Huntington for driver Brad Williamson two weeks ago.

"Brad was a bit disappointed that he wasn’t a bit handier at the start last time.

"Hopefully he can come out a bit better and stay on the pace."

Jacks N Jazz will start from barrier 1 with Williamson in the sulky after pleasing his trainers in work this week.

‘‘He is a funny horse because he never shows us anything spectacular at home, but he sparks up at the races."

Star Ruler, who has been placed 17 times, will attempt to finally break his maiden from barrier 2 on the second row of the mobile in race 6.

"He has been going really well," Knight said.

"He gets a bit rough in his gait late in his races when he is getting tired, so that could be why he hasn’t won one yet.

"He should be up there handy . . . and be thereabouts at the finish again."