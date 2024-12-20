Plenty to like about Republican Party

Republican Party winning the Hannon Memorial. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO Republican Party's cracking third in the New Zealand Cup means there is only one way for his team to play the group 1 Ascot Park Hotel Invercargill Cup.

The pacer heads south for trainers Cran and Chrissie Dalgety in the hope he can follow in the footsteps of former stablemate Krug who won the Southland feature in its first running at group 1 level.

Republican Party, with Carter Dalgety in the sulky, returns to a staying distance in today's 2700m feature on the back of two sprints.

His previous run over a comparable distance came in his barnstorming New Zealand Cup effort when he charged home from well off the pace to run a meritorious third.

With the 5-year-old thriving under the pressure of a quickly run group 1 over the extreme 3200m trip, the Dalgety camp knows exactly what they want to see in the Invercargill Cup.

"I think we would like to see a genuinely-run, testing 2700m more than most camps," Cran Dalgety said.

"Everybody saw our horse's New Zealand Cup run.

The sectionals he ran were quite extraordinary and even though they don't pay out on what splits you run we were thrilled.

"Being a Bettor's Delight stallion it is logical he would thrive under a good staying test and if things turned that way in Invercargill it would suit us.

"It might be us that has to inject that speed into the race. We will see how things pan out.

"But I think it is safe to say they will know we are there _ we won't die wondering."

Republican Party warmed up for his trip south with a third behind race rival Mo'unga at Addington last week.

While the effort was solid without being flashy, Dalgety expects much more today.

"That run was a good hit-out before the big dance this week.

"Being a stallion he was in need of an outing and he has taken a lot of benefit for it.

"And obviously the step up in distance this week is a big plus.

"In terms of his overall health, he's very bright and we couldn't really be happier with him."

Republican Party was not the only Invercargill Cup candidate to shine in the New Zealand Cup.

Mo'unga produced an excellent sixth in the Addington feature, charging home late after galloping away and putting himself in a hopeless spot.

The only sighting of the Regan Todd-trained pacer since has been at Addington last week when he looked in the zone in beating several of his Invercargill Cup rivals from a mobile start.

Mo'unga made a brilliant standing start beginning to win the Kaikoura Cup earlier in the spring and Todd is hopeful his horse can get away similarly at Invercargill.

"It doesn't really matter where he settles, so long as he gets away that is the more important part," Todd said.

Those front-markers are headed by last-start group 1 winner and rising star Rakero Rebel.