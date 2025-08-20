'Time to do the right thing': Finish line in sight for greyhound racing

Photo by Stephen Jaquiery.

Cabinet has formally agreed to shut down greyhound racing in New Zealand.

The agreement cements an in-principle decision taken last year to end greyhound racing from July 31, 2026, in the wake of three major reviews of the industry over animal welfare and safety concerns.

A bill will now be drafted to give effect to that decision, and will include setting up a transition agency - funded by the TAB - to manage rehoming of greyhounds and supporting industry members while the sport is wound down.

Racing Minister Winston Peters said having a comprehensive plan was crucial, and a ministerial advisory committee led by Heather Simpson had been consulting with sector representatives, rehoming agencies, animal welfare groups, and government agencies to plan out the process.

"It is important people get the opportunity to have their say. The decision to end greyhound racing was not one Cabinet took lightly. I acknowledge the impact that closing the industry will have on those involved," Peters said.

"But globally the industry is winding down, with Tasmania recently announcing an end to greyhound racing. The bottom line is too many dogs continue to die and be seriously injured, and it is time to do the right thing."

He said the bill to bring the shutdown into law would be introduced to Parliament before the end of the year, and consulted on through the select committee process.