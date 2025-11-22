Waldron buoyant about prospects of Sabrina Hall

Fresh off a victory over New Zealand Cup week, Wingatui trainer Joseph Waldron is hoping to quickly add to that tally when he heads south to Ascot Park tomorrow with a couple of handy chances.

Former northerner Sabrina Hall impressed when runner-up in her southern debut on her new home track earlier this month, and Waldron is confident she can go one better in the rating 65 McGregor Concrete & Farmers Dipping (1400m) this weekend.

Bred and raced by Windsor Park Stud, Sabrina Hall was initially in the care of Matamata trainers Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott, for whom she won one of her six starts.

She was entrusted to the care of Waldron when he returned to New Zealand from Australia at the start of the season, and the Otago horseman is rapt to continue his association with Windsor Park Stud, which supported him at the infancy of his career.

"They [Windsor Park Stud] have been really good to me right from when I first started training," Waldron said.

"Roddy and Gina [Schick] gave me a couple of horses to prep for the ready to runs a few years ago now and to have a horse for them straight away is fantastic and I really appreciate it."

Waldron has been impressed with Sabrina Hall and is looking forward to her stepping out in Southland this weekend.

"She was really good fresh, especially without a trial or a jumpout," he said.

"She has made good improvement from that and I am looking forward to Sunday."

Sabrina Hall has drawn barrier 16, but that poses no concerns for Waldron.

"She is a horse with really good ability," he said.

"From that kind of gate you just need to ride them like they are the best horse in the race, and that’s what we will be doing."

Waldron will also head to Ascot Park with well-travelled gelding Allibor, who will contest the rating 75 Nightcaps Contracting (2200m).

The 8-year-old son of All Too Hard has placed in one of his four starts since joining Waldron in New Zealand, and he is hoping the former Hong Kong galloper can strike this weekend.

"He can be a little hit or miss, but when he has a good day, he has a really good day," Waldron said.

Looking back on New Zealand Cup week, Waldron was rapt to win with Brave Spirit on the last day of the carnival.

"That was a huge thrill, especially to do it for the Stewart family who have probably been the biggest supporters of ours since we moved over," Waldron said.

"He is a horse Jack [Stewart] found for not much money on gavelhouse. It was a super result and he won like a horse that should win again. We are really excited for the rest of the season with him."

Having commenced his training career in the Waikato seven years ago, Waldron spent several years plying his trade in Victoria before returning to his home region of Otago with partner Sarah Fannin at the start of the season.

Waldron said he was enjoying being back in his homeland and he is looking forward to growing his team as the season progressed.

"I am loving being back home. There is no better place in the world than New Zealand," he said. "It is great that we are starting to get a result or two with horses." — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

By Joshua Smith