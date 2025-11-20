ODT Odds On: 21 Nov 2025

Well the dramatic improvement didn’t last long but there was one shining light on ODT Odds On brought to you by the world’s best sports bar the Baaa. Harty’s horse owned by the Baaa Pete’s Pride stormed home at Riccarton at $15s and it was tipped out as the “smoky”. The whiteout that occurred at Riccarton destroyed the serious punters chances. Our sports tipster has been asked for a “please explain” for his poor run and is taking a mental health week this week!! Also the Aussie whisper is on her final warning!! But don’t worry psychological torture brings the best out in tipsters!! So stay with us.