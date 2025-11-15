Hurrell rates Ultimate Cullect his best hope

Clark Barron’s Bring On The Muscle (centre) will make a standing start in race 8 at Winton tomorrow, to be driven by Brent Barclay, after racing keenly behind the mobile last start. Photos: Harness Racing New Zealand

Mark Hurrell will go the extra mile to link up with a strong book of drives at Winton tomorrow.

Hurrell was meant to be racing on his home track at Wyndham but a wild Southland storm put an end to that after carnage hit Young Quinn Raceway.

It is a case of quality over quantity for Hurrell at the Wyndham Harness Racing Club meeting at Winton.

The reinsman takes four drives and rates Ultimate Cullect the best winning hope among them.

"It is such a big drop in ratings from what she has been racing, she looks like a great chance," Hurrell said.

"Flashpoint is in there and he is a nice horse, but my mare is pretty forward and has been racing good fields right the way through.

"She trialled great last week. She has had a bit of a freshen-up and seems to be coming back really well."

Hurrell links up with two strong chances from the Craig Ferguson stable tomorrow in Franco Seb and Kusama.

Franco Seb has been building towards a maiden victory and it looks well within his sights this week.

"He should be pretty hard to beat. Probably the question is whether he can hold up from [barrier] one."

"We will be trying to get out and get rolling because he is tougher than he is fast."

Mark Hurrell, who rates Ultimate Cullect in race 9 as his best chance to win of the four he is to drive tomorrow.

"It is a pretty even field and some of the others have had a few goes at trying to win a maiden," Hurrell said.

Kusama will head to Winton for her first start after winning at the Wyndham workouts last weekend.

"She is a handy filly and should win a maiden fillies and mares race pretty quickly."

"The favourite [Anita Mary] has trialled really well, but she has drawn the second row," he said.

"So it will be interesting to see where she ends up."

"Our filly should go a nice race and she would have to be a very good place chance and a decent win hope as well."

Rakaturbo might be the roughie among Hurrell’s drives but he still looks a handy hope.

The pacer sat parked in a similar affair at Winton last week and battled on strongly to run 5th.

"He looks like a big rolling type. If we can stay handy he might be able to go a handy race," Hurrell said.

Rakaturbo is among a seven-strong team Clark Barron brings to Winton tomorrow.

They include stable star Bring On The Muscle, who reverts back to a standing start after racing keenly behind the mobile last start.