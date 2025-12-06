Time for revival of Christmas At The Races concept

The Oamaru Harness Racing Club is turning back the clock this Christmas.

Next Wednesday it will hold a revival of Christmas At The Races, hosting 360 people in a specially-built Christmas village.

"The whole Christmas At The Races concept had its heyday a decade or so ago in 2012 and 2013 and we thought it was time to bring it back," event organiser and Oamaru Harness Racing Club committee member Scott Elliffe said.

And the response has been worth it.

"And after a lot of promotion and work behind the scenes it has come together well .. it is sold out."

Altogether there will be 20 business represented on-course, most of them hosting end-of-year functions for their own staff.

"We have two Timaru businesses coming and the rest are from Oamaru and surrounding areas.

"We will have 21 mini marquees and four larger ones and a lot of the people coming will be first time race-goers," Elliffe said.

"It’s a good opportunity to show them what our sport is all about."

Live bands, jugglers, fashion awards and other entertainment will all feature.

"Santa will be making a novel arrival as well," Elliffe said.

"We are thrilled with the way it has come together."

Now it’s up to the weather to play ball and to get quality fields on the day.

"With Forbury Park racing at Wingatui three days earlier [Sunday] there’s a great opportunity for trainers to race twice on the grass in a short period of time," Club secretary Julie McEwan-Franks, of Southern Harness Racing, said.

"We really want to make owners and trainers aware of the Oamaru grass meeting and hope to get plenty of nominations and provide the crowd on the day with a great Christmas racing experience."

As for the Christmas At The Races concept, Elliffe is confident he is on to a winner and hopes it will have a good future with it being held ideally every two years. — HRNZ