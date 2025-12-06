Five horses who may just boost your Christmas fund

Harness racing hits the hallowed Wingatui turf when the annual Christmas at the trots meeting returns tomorrow. Racing writer Jonny Turner has five for both holiday fans and all year-round trots tragics to consider.

HACKSAW RIDGE

Race 10

Wingatui racegoers may remember this grass-track specialist running second in last year’s edition of the Forbury Pacing Cup.

The pacer made a handy beginning, raced on the speed and went a nice race.

The key difference this year is that Hacksaw Ridge returns with much stronger form.

His last-start second at Addington was excellent and he’s trialled well on grass since.

Starting from the front line is a big factor for Hacksaw Ridge, given he takes on a stronger field than last year.

But if he can step cleanly and race on the pace again, he will give them something to catch.

AIRWAVES

Race 1

As far as winning threats go, Airwaves rates as good as any stepping out at Wingatui.

He brings great form to a very suitable grade and race and has the early toe to overcome his wide draw.

However, anyone who knows the southern form and knows this horse will be well aware there can be two versions of Airwaves.

The one that tries hard and the one that is just plain not interested.

The former should prove exceptionally hard to beat and, going by his form, Airwaves has been in a great space lately.

If the latter shows up, don’t expect too much.

A look at the stats sheet suggests Airwaves doesn’t like Wingatui too much.

His best result in five attempts is a sixth placing, beaten more than 16 lengths.

While all of this doesn’t make his $2 opening win price terribly enticing, he’s still one that must be watched tomorrow.

FLASHPOINT

Race 6

This 3-year-old’s form references stand out boldly going into tomorrow.

He was the group 2 Southern Supremacy Stakes runner-up in the autumn before racing at group 1 level.

Flashpoint would need to win or go a big race in defeat to suggest that form was no fluke.

And judging by his two runs back this time in, he is ready too.

The pacer sat parked first-up in good time when fading late in the race.

Then, second-up, he ran home nicely into fifth placing in a harder field.

Third-up and fitter for those two outings, he looks to get his winning shot.

BUFFY NORTHSTAINS

Race 11

This mare loves grass tracks like few stepping out at Wingatui tomorrow.

She brings handy enough recent form, those efforts all coming on all-weather tracks.

Buffy’s last start at Timaru was sound; she ran on after running into plenty of trouble in the home straight.

Before that she was caught wide and worked too hard in a competitive affair at Addington.

The switch back to turf racing is the key to her chances tomorrow.

She slots into a suitable grade and she’s beaten several of her key rivals on grass before.

Despite starting from a 10m handicap, she looks a big each-way threat.

HILARY

Race 3

As a maiden with 21 starts to her name, it is fair to say this mare is no sure thing.

And with eight starts on grass without filling a placing, she’s disappointed before.

However, Hilary looks to get a premium winning chance tomorrow.

Her last-start third is arguably the best run of her career, given she worked hard in the middle stages and fought on gamely.

The field she meets this week looks a notch down on the one she faced at Ascot Park, suggesting she can go two places better.

Hilary was beaten by her main rival Lydah Valley in her previous outing. However, she should strip much fitter third-up tomorrow and it might just be her day.