Gutsell quartet first family of grass

There is one factor punters do not have to worry about leading into Wingatui’s Christmas on the grass meeting.

The grass-track prowess of Ricky Gutsell’s brother and sister act of Hacksaw Ridge, Still Rockin, Insarchatwist and Baltic Star simply cannot be questioned.

The quartet can be unofficially labelled southern harness racing’s first family of grass-track harness racing and they have the stats to back it up.

Few horses will step out at Wingatui tomorrow with the record Insarchatwist has at the long-standing thoroughbred venue.

The mare won at the Christmas on the grass meeting in 2022 and 2023 before running a close-up second last year.

Insarchatwist tuned up for her return to Wingatui with an easy grass trial win last weekend after taking on strong company at the New Zealand Cup Carnival.

"Her trial was good. She did it on her ear, really," Gutsell said.

"She loves Wingatui. It is a drop down in grade for her but there are still some nice horses in there."

Gutsell lines up Hacksaw Ridge and Still Rockin in the Forbury Pacing Cup tomorrow.

Older brother Still Rockin beat home Hacksaw Ridge when they went head to head in a grass trial last weekend.

Hacksaw Ridge has a major handicap advantage over his brother who has to start from a 10m handicap.

But that does not mean Gutsell is siding with the younger of the duo as his stable’s best chance.

"To be honest I think it will come down to whichever horse gets the best run."

Hacksaw Ridge comes into the feature after running second in the race last year.

The 6-year-old ran second in the South Of The Waitaki event on Show Day, which continued his excellent run of form this time in.

"If he could step away nicely he could be right there because it is only 2200m and it is hard for the backmarkers.

"He is a horse that when he is right he is pretty consistent.

"He might not be a star but he will go out there and try his best."

Still Rockin was largely luckless in his last-start outing at the New Zealand Cup carnival.

The 7-year-old was second in the Waimate Cup and Akaroa Cup, both on grass tracks, before that.

"He has gone well in those grass-track cup races.

"He seems really well and I have been quite happy with him.

"If he gets a decent run he should go a good race."

Baltic Star is not quite the grass track achiever her half-brothers and sisters are, but she looks a legitimate place chance in her maiden assignment on Sunday.

Though the mare has not placed on grass, she has cracked the top four on a handful of occasions.