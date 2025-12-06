Mare out to mark milestone in style

I Dream Of Jeannie wins at Addington on November 21. PHOTO: HRNZ

As she approaches the end of her racing career, I Dream Of Jeannie could mark her 100th start in style when racing returns to Geraldine in South Canterbury.

Today will mark the 75th anniversary of the first meeting held by the club at the Orari track.

I Dream Of Jeannie will be a leading contender in the day’s feature trot, the Geraldine Trotters Cup at 4.34pm.

Her most recent win was in the Robert and Jenna group 2 Grand Duchess at Addington on November 21. It was her eighth win in 99 starts.

"She does start off 25m but it is not an overly big field and she has trained on nicely since that last win," driver John Dunn said.

Dunn also confirmed that it will not be long before she heads to the broodmare paddock.

"We’ve been given the green light that she is in foal to Tactical Approach."

With three wins in his past four starts, the Bob Butt-trained and driven Tactical Bid looks I Dream Of Jeannie’s toughest rival while Maui will be looking to repeat his success from 2024.

The Dunns’ Diamond Racing also lines up It’s Tough in the Geraldine Cup at 3.24pm.

The 4-year-old gelding won three in a row before his ninth in the group 1 Christian Cullen at Addington on Show Day but he does have to take on the very talented The Lazarus Effect, who is at $1.60 in the early markets.

It’s Tough is at $3.10.

"He’s well placed but The Lazarus Effect will be hard to beat," Dunn said.

It will also be It’s Tough’s first standing start though Dunn is not expecting any issues.

The Dunns chalked up win No 100 for 2024 when Burt won at Timaru yesterday. They are third in the premiership behind Steve and Amanda Telfer on 158 and Michael House on 102.

With a favourable weather forecast and some much needed rain during the week the track is expected to be in good shape for the meeting, which starts at 12.05pm.

The club is hopeful of a big crowd with nearly 500 in their Christmas At The Races marquees alone.

"About 50% of them are repeat business which is great," committee member Jackie Nelson said.

"If the weather plays ball we’d love to get a crowd of around 2000."

The "Lean On A Gate" passing lane will also be in action. It is the club’s way to support the mental health programme Craig Wiggins and his team run in rural communities.

"Wiggy" will also be clerking on the course throughout the meeting. — HRNZ

By Dave Di Somma