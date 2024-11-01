All Blacks: de Groot dropped over protocol breach

Ethan de Groot will miss the game at Twickenham. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Robertson has axed regular starter Ethan de Groot from the All Black side to face England at Twickenham this weekend. De Groot was excluded from the team for not meeting "internal standards", which was later confirmed to be off-field related.

Tamaiti Williams takes his place at loosehead prop, reward for consistently strong performances since his return from an injury suffered in the first round of Super Rugby Pacific. Pasilio Tosi takes one of the bench spots, with Robertson once again loading up his front row options with the two heaviest men to ever play for the All Blacks.

Another main main talking point is the inside backs, where Cortez Ratima has been given the starting spot at halfback and Cam Roigard preferred over TJ Perenara on the bench. Beauden Barrett starts again at first five.

Elsewhere, the only other really contentious spot was on the wing. Mark Tele'a has been given the 14 jersey, ahead of Sevu Reece after their virtual audition for the role last weekend against Japan.

He joins Caleb Clarke and Will Jordan in the back three, who will all have a big job on their hands taking care of their exciting English opposites.

The rest of the tight five unsurprisingly picks itself for what will be a crucial battle at scrum time. Tyrel Lomax has been in great form this season, but Codie Taylor's efforts are arguably career-best.

Scott Barrett leads the team at lock, alongside Tupou Vaa'i. The 24-year-old Vaa'i is enjoying a breakout season at test level and will have an intriguing battle against England's Maro Itoje. The starting loose forwards are again no surprise, with Robertson sticking with boom rookie Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea and Sam Cane. However, while Samipeni Finau is coming off a strong performance against Japan, he is literally the last man standing in the loose forward reserves. Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papali'i and Luke Jacobson have all been ruled out with injury.

Beauden Barrett will start again at first five. Photo: Getty Images

Jordie Barrett returns from his knee injury suffered in the first Bledisloe Cup test to partner with Rieko Ioane in the midfield, with Anton Lienert-Brown providing cover on the bench. McKenzie is the other back reserve, repeating the role he played in the All Blacks' last test.

Elsewhere in the reserves, Asafo Aumua and Ofa Tu'ungafasi back up the front row. Patrick Tuipulotu and Anton Lienert-Brown's experience will be a big factor when they come on in the second half.

England named their side on Wednesday, with George Furbank coming back at fullback after missing the last test between the two sides with injury. Ben Spencer takes over at halfback for the injured Alex Mitchell, while the only form-based change is Tom Curry starting at openside in a bit of a surprise leapfrog ahead of Sam Underhill.

Coach Steve Borthwick has gone with a six/two split on his bench. Forwards Theo Dan and Dan Cole have retained their spots from July, they're joined by Fin Baxter, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry and Alex Dombrandt. Harry Randall and George Ford are the only back reserves.

Twickenham is once again sold out for the match, with a crowd of 82,000 to attend.

All Blacks v England

Kick-off: 4:10am Sunday 3 November (NZT)

Allianz Stadium (Twickenham), London

Team lists

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Scott Barrett (c) 5. Tupou Vaa'i 6. Wallace Sititi 7. Sam Cane 8. Ardie Savea 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Beauden Barrett 11. Caleb Clarke 12. Jordie Barrett 13. Rieko Ioane 14. Mark Tele'a 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Asafo Aumua 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Patrick Tuipulotu 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Cam Roigard 22. Anton Lienert-Brown 23. Damian McKenzie

England: 1. Ellis Genge 2. Jamie George (c) 3. Will Stuart 4. Maro Itoje 5. George Martin 6. Chandler Cunningham-South 7. Tom Curry 8. Ben Earl 9. Ben Spencer 10. Marcus Smith 11. Tommy Freeman 12. Ollie Lawrence 13. Henry Slade 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso 15. George Furbank

Bench: 16. Theo Dan 17. Fin Baxter 18. Dan Cole 19. Nick Isiekwe 20. Ben Curry 21. Alex Dombrandt 22. Harry Randall 23. George Ford