Are the All Blacks in for repeat of 1948?

PHOTO: ODT FILES

In 1948, the London Olympics took place, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated and velcro was invented.

Every year has achievements and also non-events but 1948 was also a landmark of sorts in New Zealand rugby.

It was the last time the All Blacks did not play a test in a calendar year.

But is that record going to come to an end?

Are the All Blacks going to play at all this year?

Back 72 years ago, there were no tests played as the prospective All Black players were preparing to tour South Africa the following year.

All energies were centred on that and the country was still getting back on its feet after World War 2.

Nearly three generations later amid a global pandemic, the All Blacks are wanting to play games.

All the top players have come together and a North-South game will be played in Wellington this Saturday.

But there appears to be nobody willing to line up across the other side of the pitch.

There was a brave announcement in July of a possible Rugby Championship to be played in New Zealand in November and December.

Then there is talk of a four-test Bledisloe Cup series.

A warm-up game against some Pacific Island combinations.

But things are starting to fall apart — rapidly.

The Springboks are said to be heading to Europe to play in an eight-nation tournament.

The South Africans will get back on the training field this week as their domestic sides such as the Bulls and the Stormers start full contact training.

But when games will start and when any sort of competition will get under way is still under a cloud.

Nothing has been formally announced.

It would hard to imagine any games being played in South Africa for at least a month. Super Rugby teams in New Zealand had four weeks of contact training before playing competitive matches.

So how close are the Springboks really to playing?

No South African team will want to come here and play games unprepared.

They will want to be physically ready for the hard nature of tests.

Pride comes first for the South Africans.

Let’s not mention trying to drag players off French clubs.

No matter how much it is denied by Sanzaar, a chance to play in Europe for big money is also very enticing for the Springboks.

That Bledisloe Cup series was initially pencilled in to be played in October.

The first game was set for Melbourne.

Obviously, that is not a goer any more but two tests in each country could still take place.

But getting them played is not going to be easy.

If New Zealand is still stuck in Alert Level 2, how financially attractive is it to play games behind closed doors?

Assembling players, getting them into isolation and going through all the medical testing. It all costs money.

With no cash coming in from selling tickets if the doors are closed this may be an exercise which does not add up economically.

Also one has to get past the political will.

Does a state government in Australia or the New Zealand Government want to bring in a bunch of professional sportsmen to play a game when it is keeping everyone else out?

Remember all the drama when the people from Avatar got back into the country?

It appears though some form of test rugby will be played.

Surely if the Warriors can play across the Ditch week in, week out, then the All Blacks can get a game.

But then again who would have thought a year ago we would all be wearing masks and Queenstown would be a ghost town?