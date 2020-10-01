Thursday, 1 October 2020

Coltman called into All Blacks camp

    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. All Blacks

    Liam Coltman on the charge for Otago against Manawatu recently. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Liam Coltman on the charge for Otago against Manawatu recently. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
    Otago hooker Liam Coltman has been called up to the All Blacks camp as injuries hit the national squad.

    Coltman has been called in to cover Asafo Aumua, who is recovering from a head knock sustained while playing for Wellington.

    Coltman scored a try in the Ranfurly Shield win over Taranaki after a strong performance in a Mitre 10 Cup match against Manawatu. 

    The news comes as uncapped Crusaders lock Mitchell Dunshea has also been called into the squad.

    Dunshea replaces Crusaders teammate Quinten Strange, who has left the camp with an ankle injury.

    Strange is understood to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

    His departure leaves the squad with a gap in an already tricky area of depth. Dunshea will assemble with the team next week in Wellington ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup test.

    Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape and Crusaders captain Scott Barrett have also joined the camp.

    Laumape (broken forearm) and Barrett (toe) will have their respective injuries assessed but both are expected to be among the 11 players added to the original 35-man squad, along with Wellington midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen, who is in line to replace the injured Braydon Ennor, for the Rugby Championship.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter