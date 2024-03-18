Baby Landers relegated to bottom four

The Highlanders under-20 side will play off for a spot in the Super Rugby Under-20 bottom four final tomorrow.

They will face Moana Pasifika after being beaten 40-24 by the Crusaders in their quarterfinal in Taupo on Saturday.

The Highlanders started strongly against the Crusaders when former Southland Boys’ captain Gregor Rutledge scored early.

But the Crusaders hit back through Toby Bell and Ben O’Donovan to take the lead, before Max Ratcliffe closed the gap for the Baby Landers.

O’Donovan grabbed another as the Crusaders led 21-14 at the break.

They dominated the opening quarter of the second half, scoring through Gus Brown and Liam Jack.

Dylan Pledger got the Highlanders back into the game when he scored in the 66th minute, but the Crusaders hit back with a James Cameron try.

Samuel Nemec-Vial scored on the hooter for the Baby Landers.

The New Zealand Barbarians will face Fijian Drua in the other semifinal for the bottom four tomorrow.

The defending champion Blues will face the Crusaders and the Hurricanes will play the Chiefs in the top four semifinals.

Super Rugby U20

The scores

Crusaders 40

Ben O’Donovan 2, Toby Bell, Gus Brown, Liam Jack, James Cameron tries; Isaac Hutchinson 4 con, Callum Summerfield con.

Highlanders 24

Gregor Rutledge, Max Ratcliffe, Dylan Pledger, Samuel Nemec-Vial tries; Pledger 2 con

Halftime: Crusaders 21-14