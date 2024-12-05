France scuppers All Blacks test in US

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett looks to get through Les Bleus last month. Photo: Getty Images

France have said no to playing a test against the All Blacks in the United States next year.

New Zealand Rugby and the French Rugby Federation (FFR) had been in discussions about playing one of July's tests, hosted by New Zealand, in a US city.

NZR had wanted to move one of the All Blacks' three home tests against France offshore after the FFR confirmed they would be sending an understrength team to New Zealand due to a clash of dates with the French Top 14 finals.

FFR president Florian Gill told French newspaper L'Equipe the tests would all be played in Aotearoa.

"After discussions with our medical teams and our staff, we decided to say no," Grill said.

"There would have been a double time difference, first the one to go to New Zealand and then the one to go to the United States. And in addition, there is a change of season.

"We weighed the advantages and disadvantages. There were indeed some advantages, including the promotion of rugby on American territory in anticipation of the 2031 World Cup, but also a small [financial] bonus for the FFR, but despite our financial situation, our priority is the health of the players.

"We do not want to multiply the injuries. The three matches will take place in New Zealand," Gill said.

Next year the All Blacks will host France for three tests, South Africa for two and the Wallabies for one.

They will also play a Bledisloe Cup test in Australia and two Rugby Championship matches in Argentina.

The All Blacks are set to round out 2025 with tests against Ireland in Chicago, Scotland in Edinburgh, Wales in Cardiff and England at Twickenham.