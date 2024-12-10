Dunedin to host first All Blacks test of 2025

The All Blacks are set to host France at Forysth Barr Stadium in their opening test of 2025. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin is set to have New Zealand's first taste of test match rugby next year.

The All Blacks have confirmed they will open their 2025 campaign at Forsyth Barr Stadium, when they host France on July 5.

It is the first of a three-test series between the teams, and will be the All Blacks' only match in the South Island next year. The other two matches are in Wellington and Hamilton.

The France series will be followed in September by two games against the world champion Springboks, and a Bledisloe Cup clash against Australia.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said it was exciting to have another test match lined up for the city, following the success of this year's sold out test against England in July.

"Fans of world-class rugby should register for tickets and get in early, so they don’t miss out," he said.

"This will likely be another sold-out event.

"There are some amazing events taking place in the city next year, from cultural festivals and street markets to international sporting events and fashion week, it’s gearing up to be an eventful 2025."

Figures released in a Dunedin Venues survey highlighted the positive impact of this year's test had on the city.

That match attracted a crowd of 29,000 spectators, 69% of whom came from outside the region.

Of those, 96% of whom said they would not have otherwise come to Dunedin.

They stayed an average of 1.8 nights, spending about $770 per person, resulting in a total expenditure of $13.7 million.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Paul Doorn was thrilled by the announcement, noting those benefits that went beyond the game itself.

"This will be another unforgettable moment for rugby fans in Dunedin and across the Otago region," he said.

"Forsyth Barr Stadium has a proven track record of delivering an exceptional fan experience.

"The buzz around international rugby in Dunedin will not only provide local fans with an exciting event to attend, but will also bring significant economic benefits to the city.

"Hosting major events like this attracts visitors, supports local businesses, and gives the local economy a welcome boost.

"There’s no doubt that this will be a spectacular weekend for Dunedin and a highlight in the city's sporting calendar."

Controversially, France is likely to be missing a host of their top players.

The French Rugby Federation announced in October that players involved in the domestic Top 14 final would not be selected for the tour, as part of an agreement with the country's clubs.

France have previously played at Forsyth Barr Stadium just once. On that occasion the All Blacks won 49-14.

All Blacks' home matches next year

July

v France, Saturday, July 5, 7.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, DUNEDIN

v France, Saturday, July 12, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, WELLINGTON

v France, Saturday, July 19, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, HAMILTON

September

Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship

v South Africa, Saturday, September 6, 7.05pm, Eden Park, AUCKLAND *Freedom Cup

v South Africa, Saturday, September 13, 7.05pm, Sky Stadium, WELLINGTON *Freedom Cup

v Australia, Saturday, September 27, 5.05pm, Eden Park, AUCKLAND *Bledisloe Cup

- APL