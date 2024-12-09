Black Ferns Sevens win in Cape Town

Jorja Miller in action for the Black Ferns Sevens. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns Sevens have won the Cape Town leg of the World Series after beating the United States 26-12 in the final.

It's the Black Ferns Sevens first tournament win this season after they were pipped by Australia in the final of the opening round in Dubai.

New Zealand beat China 40-10 and Japan 22-12 in pool play before thumping France 43-0 in the semi-finals.

In the final, the Black Ferns Sevens scored four tries to two with Jorja Miller, Jasmin Felix-Hotham, Kelsey Teneti and Dhys Faleafaga dotting down for New Zealand.

The Black Ferns Sevens now lead the women's standings after two rounds on 38 points, four points clear of Australia, who finished fourth in Cape Town.

The All Blacks Sevens finished sixth in Cape Town after failing to reach the semifinals.

The New Zealand men beat the US 19-17 before losing to France 47-15 in pool play. Only the top team from each three team pool reached the semifinals.

The All Blacks Sevens beat Great Britain 21-17 in the fifth place semifinals before going down 17-12 to Argentina in the fifth place playoff.

The series now takes a break over Christmas.