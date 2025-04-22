Woodman-Wickliffe out of retirement for RWC

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe holds the record for top try-scorer in Rugby World Cup history. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns' World Cup campaign has received a major boost, with Portia Woodman-Wickliffe announcing she is stepping out of international retirement with her sights set on a third Rugby World Cup.

The Black Fern has signed an eight-month contract with New Zealand Rugby and is set to join the team in their first assembly this weekend.

This year's Women's Rugby World Cup is scheduled to take place in England from August 22 to September 27.

The team's build-up to the World Cup has been less than ideal, with world champions suffering a number of losses last year.

Woodman-Wickliffe holds the record for top try-scorer in Rugby World Cup history and could be a game-changer as the Black Ferns seek to defend their title.

The 33-year-old announced her international retirement last year, after winning her second Olympic gold medal with the Black Ferns Sevens in Paris.

She said she made the decision while representing the Blues in Sky Super Rugby Aupiki. The Auckland-based team won this year's final.

"By week three of Aupiki I was at 50 percent of my decision. Each week in campaign I thought about the possibility of how I could potentially go to the World Cup more and more.

"I thought about what it would mean to me but most importantly my whānau. I needed time to process everything and making myself available for this team is where I've landed.

"When I said I was going to retire from Sevens it was based around having babies, 2025 was about exploring as many opportunities as I could so that when I do end up having them, I can say I've tried as much as I can."

Her previous achievements include winning two Rugby World Cups (2017 and 2022), two Sevens Rugby World Cups (2013 and 2018) and winning Olympic and Commonwealth gold medals.

Woodman-Wickliffe was also recognised by World Rugby as Sevens Player of the Year in 2015, Women's Player of the Year (XVs) in 2017 and in 2020, was named the top women's Sevens player of the decade.

"Portia is an exceptional human and I know she will enhance our Black Ferns environment," Black Ferns Director of Performance Allan Bunting said.

"On the field, she is someone who knows what it takes to win pinnacle events. The game has shifted, and I know Portia is excited about the growth she still has and the contribution she can give. Her natural ability to inspire others, her amazing athleticism, knowledge of the game and skillset will have a huge influence on all those around here.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing her contribution to the team."

Hannah Porter, NZR's head of women's high performance said it was exciting to have someone of her calibre in the Black Ferns.

"We are thrilled to have Portia commit to New Zealand Rugby and the Black Ferns. She's one of the most globally recognised names in women's rugby and an incredible ambassador for the game. The significant influence and positive impact she will continue to have on and off the field will be beneficial for all."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said it was exciting news in a pinnacle year for women's rugby.

"Portia is a true great of the game in both XVs and sevens. Her experience, talent and high standards will add an extra edge to the Black Ferns environment.

"I'm sure fans all over the world are looking forward to seeing her in the black jersey again."