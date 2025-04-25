Maniototo hope for home boost

With Wakatipu fresh from posting 48 points against Arrowtown, and Maniototo in a gloomy state after conceding 50 points to Alexandra, the outcome of their clash at Ranfurly tomorrow in the Central Otago premier club rugby competition should be obvious.

But well, there’s something about the two-hour bus trip from Queenstown to Ranfurly that levels things out quite remarkably.

Over the past five seasons, the two opponents Wakatipu has lost to most often are Upper Clutha (five times) and, yes, Maniototo (three times).

Wakatipu coach Jordan Manihera conceded that the Maniototo Domain is a challenging place to win at, but was heartened that continuing fine weather means the game will be played on a firm surface.

"The Maggots seem to grow an extra leg when home conditions are wintry," said Manihera, who was quietly optimistic after three decisive victories in which his team has scored 18 tries.

Maniototo coach Ken Wills could not account for his team’s second-half collapse against Alexandra at Molyneux Park.

"It’s a rare experience for us conceding 50 points, but hopefully we’ll perform better at home."

Wills was saddened that the injury veteran prop Tom Payton suffered in that loss has likely put him out for the season.

"It’s left us light on experience in the front row," he said.

Two teams desperately in need of championship points tomorrow are Arrowtown and Cromwell, who clash at Jack Reid Park.

At stake is the Battle of the Bridge Trophy, although there is some doubt over which club is currently in possession of it.

Cromwell manager Russell Decke said that Cromwell’s understanding was that the trophy is at stake each time the clubs meet in qualifying matches.

But Arrowtown claims it is only at stake in the first meeting each season.

In 2024, Arrowtown won 40-22 in April while Cromwell triumphed 47-43 in the rematch, an astonishing game that produced 14 tries.

"We’ll have to sort out who holds the trophy before kick-off on Saturday," Decke said.

Cromwell is without giant prop Tyson Clark, who is out for the season with a broken arm, and first five-eighth Rhys Harrold, who is a week or two away from full fitness.

Frontrunners Upper Clutha return to action after two weeks off, taking on Matakanui Combined at Omakau.

Given that Matak have conceded 50 points four times in their past six contests against Upper Clutha, the outcome appears obvious, although Matak have scored consistently well in the second half of all their matches this season.

Perhaps they need to play the second half first.

It will be the first occasion in 45 matches dating back to 2021 that Brady Kingan, who has relocated to Australia, will not be handling Upper Clutha’s goalkicking duties.

That role reverts to Brodie Flannery, who was the goalkicker before Kingan arrived on the scene.