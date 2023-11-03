Bremner returns to Ferns in only change

Alana Bremner ready to receive a pass in training. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting has made just one change from the side that demolished Wales in Dunedin last week.

Alana Bremner returns to the starting lineup, shifting Layla Sae to the bench, for their final WXV 1 clash against England in Auckland tomorrow night.

The game, the Black Ferns’ first test at Mount Smart Stadium, is a rematch of last year’s World Cup final when the Black Ferns edged the Red Roses 34-31.

Eleven players in tomorrow’s team played in that final and will want to step up again from last week’s 70-7 win over Wales.

Bunting is proud of the growth his team showed in the opening two rounds, but believes they can lift again.

"We are exceptionally proud of our wahine and their work ethic across this campaign," Bunting said.

"Last weekend, as coaches, it was fulfilling seeing our team adjust the way we wanted to play, and our wahine unleashed what we know is us."

England are their biggest test across the tournament and it will be another big encounter for the 31st test between the two sides.

"We know England will be an awesome challenge for our group at this stage of our journey.

"England women’s rugby is in its sixth year of being professional and it shows how they play together as a whole and thrive off their set piece.

"We are looking forward to this contest and great opportunity to test our depth."

Co-captain Kennedy Simon and hookers Georgia Ponsonby and Luka Connor are in line to play their 20th tests.

Black Ferns



To play England

Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Mererangi Paul, Ruahei Demant, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Simon, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maia Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Sophie Fisher, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vaha’akolo.