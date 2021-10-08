Bright prospects to debut in team to play Taranaki

Two of Otago’s brightest prospects are in line to debut for the province tomorrow.

Lock Fabian Holland and halfback Nathan Hastie have both been named in the reserves for the game against Taranaki at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The duo are part of the New Zealand under-20 squad and have impressed in club rugby.

They join a line-up showing several changes from the team that lost to Manawatu last Saturday.

Sio Tomkinson returns from injury and replaces Matt Faddes at centre.

He will partner Ray Nu’u, while Sam Gilbert returns at fullback, pushing Vilimoni Koroi on to the wing and Viliami Fine to the reserves.

At halfback, Kayne Hammington will miss the game following a head knock last week.

James Arscott will start in his place after a useful showing when he replaced the Highlander last week.

In the forwards, Will Tucker will start in his blazer game, as Josh Hill drops out of the match-day squad.

Tau Koloamatangi swaps with Abraham Pole to start at loosehead prop in the only other change.

Flanker Slade McDowall also returns to the reserves, having missed last week through injury.

The match starts at 7.05pm and will be played without a crowd.

Otago team to play Taranaki

Sam Gilbert, Freedom Vahaakolo, Sio Tomkinson, Ray Nu’u, Vilimoni Koroi, Josh Ioane, James Arscott, Dylan Nel, James Lentjes, Sam Fischli, Josh Dickson, Will Tucker, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Jackson, Tau Koloamatangi. Reserves: Henry Bell, Abraham Pole, Josh Hohneck, Fabian Holland, Slade McDowall, Nathan Hastie, Matt Faddes, Viliami Fine.