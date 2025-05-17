Canada rematch ‘definitely has fuelled a bit of fire’

Canadian and Black Ferns players (from left) Holly Phillips, Amy du Plessis, Emily Tuttosi, Tanya Kalounivale, Rori Wood and Ruahei Demant are ready for a big battle this afternoon. PHOTO: NEW ZEALAND RUGBY

You can tell when someone is really enjoying their rugby.

Black Fern Amy du Plessis had that vibe when she hit career-best form throughout the Super Rugby Aupiki season, which led to her being named Matatu player of the year.

She topped the Aupiki table for carries (95) and finished second for defenders beaten (34) and fourth for metres gained (464).

"I really just loved Aupiki," du Plessis told the Otago Daily Times.

"I thought that it was a fun space to be a part of and I felt like I was really free.

"So I’m hoping to bring that back into the Black Ferns as well and just have that spark to me that I did in Aupiki.

"It’s pretty easy to do that when you’re playing alongside the likes of Portia [Woodman-Wickliffe], Sylvs [Brunt], Brax [Sorensen-McGee] — amazing rugby players — so just want to continue that."

And she has, helping the Black Ferns get up 38-12 against the Wallaroos in their first test of the year last weekend. But the former Southland Girls’ product knows they are in for another challenge against a sharp Canadian side this afternoon.

Canada snatched a 22-19 victory last year — their first against the Black Ferns — to win the Pacific Four title.

"It does make it a bit more of a big game.

"We treat every test match kind of the same. We want to go out there, and kind of do our thing, and obviously get the results.

"But yeah, definitely has fuelled a bit of fire.

"I know that the girls are really pumped for it."

The Black Ferns were clinical in the right parts of the field last week, and while there are always areas for improvement, they will need more of that when they face Canada, who beat the United States 26-14 two weeks ago.

"They’re obviously a really, really good side and they’ve shown that over the last two years.

"For us, again we want to make sure we just focus on us . . . and when the game does open up just trying to play to the space and execute well."

Du Plessis has been named to start in the No 13 jersey again and will have plenty of experience out wide with Woodman-Wickliffe named on the right wing.

Du Plessis acknowledged it will be nice to be on the same side for the first time this year.

"She’s an elite player. Obviously been playing against her for Aupiki, it’s been tough.

"To have her alongside me this weekend will be awesome and can’t wait to have her there and use her experience."

Fullback Braxton Sorensen-McGee gets another start at the back after scoring a brace on debut last week.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding for the Blues in a breakout season — and continued that on the international stage.

"She’s a very mature player and just a great asset to our team," du Plessis said.

"She’s just really impressed all of us."

Pacific Four Series

Christchurch, 3.35pm

Black Ferns: Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Sylvia Brunt, Ayseha Leti-I’iga, Ruahei Demant, Maia Joseph, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Kennedy Tukuafu, Layla Sae, Maia Roos, Alana Bremner, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Atlanta Lolohea, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Mererangi Paul.

Canada: Julia Schell, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, Alexandra Tessier, Alysha Corrigan, Claire Gallagher, Justine Pelletier, Gabrielle Senf, Karen Paquin, Fabiola Forteza, Letitia Royer, Courtney O’Donnell, Daleaka Menin, Emily Tuttosi, Brittany Kassil. Reserves: Gillian Boag, Rori Wood, Caroline Crossley, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, Mckinley Hunt, Tyson Beukeboom, Olivia Apps, Fancy Bermudez.