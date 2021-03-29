Champion off to a winning start in southern region

The opening round of the southern region rugby competition was characterised by some tight tussles and a couple of blowouts.

Defending champion West Taieri stunned the Crescent faithful with a 34-15 win over in Kaitangata.

West Taieri’s win was all the more surprising after it lost lock Ben Davidson to a red card inside the opening 10 minutes.

The spurred West Taieri into action and it went into halftime 19-10 ahead.

It then dominated the second half, running with purpose, recycling the ball, keeping Crescent on the back foot and scoring three further tries.

West Taieri forwards Ethan Hippolite and Steve Green stood out in the tight, while fullback Isaac Timoko had his best game in a West Taieri shirt.

Luke Moeke scored a double off the bench and was industrious. Crescent lock Aydan Edwards had a strong game for the home side, as did fullback Harley McHardy and reserve halfback Kobe Thomson on debut.

Clutha Valley started its 100th season with a strong 39-10 win over Toko in Milton.

Toko showed intent early and its scrum was dominant in the opening stages.

But it was the Valley which treasured the ball more and created more chances.

It was 12-5 up at the break and found its mojo in the second half.

Valley halfback Jared Edwards had a strong game and midfielders Lachie Moore and Bineati Teriuea were dangerous.

Toko’s pack gave it good go-forward but ran out of gas in the second half. Flanker Dylan Greer and prop Michael Aitken put in solid effort.

Clutha started its season with a 70-0 thrashing of Clinton at Clinton. Clutha’s execution was far better, and it found traction out wide. Its forward platform was strong, and its backs were too sharp. Winger Kane Teunissen and flanker Max Pennell scored three tries each, with a brace also going to centre Robin Fesilafai.

- Francis Parker