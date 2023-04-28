AU, Green Island showing signs of life

Southern finally put it together at Bathgate and Varsity was the unlucky recipient. The Magpies pack crushed Varsity up front and ran away with the game in the last 20 minutes to cement themselves in the four. Taieri made it three from three with a 50-pointer over AU to stay top with Dunedin. From an Onion perspective, this was a far more encouraging performance. They just need to stay in games longer and manage the scoreboard better and build from there. It’s been all doom and gloom out at the Toolbox for GI so far this year, but it turned that round late on Saturday with an injury time penalty to Finn Hurley to bag its first win over Harbour, much to the jubilation of its fans. Not a great start for the Hawks, dropping their first two games. Dunedin comfortably accounted for Zingari to remain top equal. Zingari has had a tough start to the season, drawing Taieri and Dunedin in its two games to date. However, it has recruited well and looks promising and will knock some teams over this year.

End of an era

The word is the mein hosts of Cableways are pulling up stumps this weekend — the locals will be openly weeping in the streets, such is the reverence Galland and Lamont are held in by the regulars. But before I get too carried away nominating them for publican sainthood, there is a story I must share. The likely lads organised a trip to the Melbourne Cup last year for themselves and some of the esteemed locals. We heard stories ad nauseam about the day they were going to have and the money they were going to make. In fact, we were glad when they got on the plane because of the incessant diatribe. Well, you guessed it — they were an abject disappointment. Apparently they got a bit cold and left Flemington after five races, which is ridiculous, because I think the Melbourne Cup is race 7! Is this the worst Melbourne Cup trip ever? Anyway lads, enjoy your retirement — you will be missed, especially by yours truly, as you have been a goldmine of yarns.

Around the grades

In premier 2s, make no mistake — Kaik is the powerhouse. This has to be coaches Crawf and Faulksy’s year. Kaik is unbeaten and has posted some impressive results. The Sharks and Varsity look promising, so should make the four. Zingers look a surprise package and GI is a perennial finalist, but it looks thin after that. The premier women’s defending champs, the Sharks, are the only unbeaten team, and do they go all the way? Big River Country, AU and Varsity are in a dogfight to supply the other finalists. In premier colts, it looks like Kaik, Dunedin and Taieri will fill three spots in the four with Varsity, Harbour, Southern and Zingari too close to call for the fourth spot. In junior colts, it’s still early days but the top six teams look like Kaik (2), Dunedin (2), Alhambra-Union and possibly Harbour. I’ll look at the senior grade over the next couple of weeks.

Down on the farm

In the North, only Valley is unbeaten so far. Too confusing to pick currently — Jacko has released too many new players, so the pundits are overwhelmed. In Central, Upper Clutha and the Goats will play the final — take it to the bank. In the South, they are still sniffing paint and the results are fluctuating wildly by the week. Possibly West Taieri, Toko, Heriot, Clutha and Clutha Valley fighting for the top four at this stage.

Hyde St Party

Yes, it’s on again but gone are the days of improvisation. Every group in Dunedin has a piece of it. Bureaucracy gone mad. Is this the real reason student numbers are dropping — the fun police? Most of the junior colts games will be played on Friday night this week is what I meant to say for obvious reasons.



The Landers

They were showing signs of getting better but that disappeared into the ether in Perth on Saturday. Luckily it was late on a Saturday night so hopefully most forgot to watch it! They were that bad that if they’d dived for the ground, they’d miss. But they must have plenty of cash from the shareholders as they flew James Lentjes over to join the squad for the Waratahs game and he didn’t make the team.

The weekend

Unbelievably lost to Mike Jackson from Varsity, so he’s the current leader of our comp. Never fear — I’ll bounce back this week as I’m taking on Andy Melville from Zingers, thus a cakewalk. Dunedin (12-) heads to the Cockabilly Cauldron to take on Harbour and it never wins down there, but it is on a roll so it might squeak home. In the game of the round, the Eels head to High Veldt to take on Kaik. Nearly too close to call — the Eels (12-) just. GI (13+) is at home at the Toolbox and should be too strong for the Onion from AU. Varsity (13+) hosts Zingers and should bounce back to score a comfortable win at home, but for some reason I sniff an upset. In the premier colts clash between Taieri (13+) and Zingari, I suspect the Eels will be too strong.

In the country last week, I destroyed Andrew Paterson from Matak. On to South Otago’s best builder, Dave Latta, so I go two from two. Clutha Valley (13+) will keep Lawrence winless in the main street. Heriot (13+) will be too big and too strong for the Coalminers at Kai and run away with it late. Toko (12-) at home in the Prison Yard may just knock over Clutha. The Pigs (13+) should snort their way to victory at the Market Garden over Clinton.

paul.dwyer@alliedpress.co.nz