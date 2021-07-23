Big points to prove in final

Burly prop Meli Kolinisau has been a key player in Valley’s forward pack this season. PHOTO: DAVE BOYLE/RINO

Two country clubs are about to go to battle.

Valley and Kurow meet in the Citizens Shield final tomorrow in a rematch of the memorable 2018 final.

Defending champion Valley took bragging rights three years ago, winning 28-22, and will be wanting to go back-to-back for the first time in 22 years.

Valley beat Kurow 34-22 in the first round, but Kurow came back to win the second-round clash 36-31.

It was Kurow’s first win against Valley since the opening round of the 2018 season.

Valley has been a benchmark team all season, never dropping out of the top two.

The Weston side will be coming into the final fresh, having the past week off after qualifying straight to the final from its win against Old Boys.

Valley’s forward pack has been helped by the return of North Otago captain Sam Sturgess, and an experienced tight five that kept the team composed through the season.

In its backline, Owen Davey and Jake Matthews create a solid 9-10 combination.

Kurow has grafted hard in the past two weeks, beating Maheno 54-39 and Old Boys 11-5 to reach the final.

The Red Devils have an explosive backline that is almost unstoppable when the ball is shifted wide.

The inclusion of world-class goal kicker Hayden Parker has only added to its ranks.

Valley co-coach Shane Carter said the team was preparing for a talented Kurow side keen to win its first title since 1982.

"Going by the amount of support we had against Old Boys ... I think it’s going to be a great occasion," Carter said.

Valley’s strength came through its set pieces, set plays and shifting the ball out to its backline and that was expected to continue tomorrow.

However, Carter said the team was aware Kurow would play with "a lot of heart".

Kurow coach Tim Anderson said it was a special occasion for the club, being just its third finals appearance in 39 years.

The club had worked hard to build the team in the past few years, and while Kurow was the underdog, the team’s preparation this week had been good.

"The boys are pretty pumped," Anderson said.

The players were under no illusions what they were up against in Valley, he said.

"They’ve been the top team all year and they’re defending champions — they’ll be pretty tough."

Both Carter and Anderson knew there would be a huge amount of support for both clubs, and were excited for the occasion.