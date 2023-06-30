Blockbuster clashes predicted for semifinals

The semifinals of the Southern Region competition are upon us this weekend with two blockbuster clashes predicted.

West Taieri finished on top of the pile last weekend after a late penalty sealed a one-point win over Clutha at the Balclutha Showgrounds.

West Taieri has had another exemplary season up until this point, but the past few weeks have taken a physical toll on the side.

Toko finished fourth after last weekend’s results and will make the trip to Outram full of confidence after almost tipping up West Taieri a fortnight ago in Milton.

The two teams have met twice this season with West Taieri coming away with two victories.

Toko had the bye last weekend and had a week off to rest and recuperate. Will this be a blessing in disguise? Or will the battle-hardened West Taieri take one more step to another Southern Region title?

Heriot fell just short of top spot after the round robin stage of the competition. It finished one point behind West Taieri, a fantastic effort for a side that has introduced many new faces to the mix this season.

Heriot was made to work for its win last weekend by Clutha Valley at Heriot, but the home side got the job done as it has done most of the season.

Heriot hosts Clutha, which finished in third place courtesy of two losing bonus points against West Taieri last weekend.

Clutha and Heriot have a long and illustrious history of semifinal footy with Clutha holding the wood over Heriot in recent times.

This season has featured Heriot beating Clutha at Clutha already, but Clutha will be buoyed by its efforts last weekend and will not be easy to roll over.

In the bottom four competition Clutha Valley hosts Lawrence, and Crescent hosts Owaka.

Written by Francis Parker