Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Broom relishing time playing another sport

    By Steve Hepburn
    Veteran Otago batsman Neil Broom takes a break during a training session at the University of...
    Neil Broom. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Former Black Caps batsman Neil Broom is probably not going to be a double international but he more than held his own at Kettle Park on Saturday.

    Broom (37) made his premier club rugby debut at fullback for Dunedin in its narrow win over Harbour last Saturday and said he loved it.

    Broom has decided to pull the boots on again, saying he did not want to get too old to be able to play.

    "I’ve been playing premier two since the start of the season, at first five-eighth. I’d always been keen to get back into footy so decided to give it a crack," he said.

    "Now they had quite a few injuries up in the premiers and so I got called up to play fullback. That was a challenge in its own way.

    "Harbour had a few big guys and they were eyeing me up. But I loved it. Just the whole atmosphere.

    "A good crowd, the way the game was played. It is hard to beat a packed clubrooms after a good game like that."

    He said he was pretty worked up before the game and it was good to get excited about it.

    Broom does have some pedigree in the game. He went to Christchurch Boys’ High School and played for a couple of years in the school’s first XV. Former All Black Dan Carter played inside him in one of those years, Carter having moved across from Ellesmere College.

    Broom then played one year for an High School Old Boys’ colts team in Christchurch before cricket took over.

    Broom has four boys and three of them are playing at Dunedin so he is fully immersed in the club, and is loving the vibe.

    The right-handed batsman, who played two tests for New Zealand, and 36 one-day-internationals, is keen to continue for Otago next season, playing in the one-day games and twenty20 formats.

    His cricket contract is for only seven months of the year so does not limit him from playing contact sport.

     

