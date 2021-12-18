Coaching ranks shaken up

Change is the new normal.

Kaikorai is the latest Dunedin club to make a change to its premier coaching ranks for next season.

Andy Hunter returns as head coach and is replacing Roger Cotton, who led the team for the past three seasons.

Hunter will be joined by an experienced management team of Matt Direen, Justin Cadman, Stew Parker, Mike Dougherty and Mike Moffitt.

Hunter played more than 80 premier games for Kaikorai. He captained the team to the title in 1997 and won another banner in 2016.

He also coached several Otago representative teams over the years, and was assistant with the NPC team in 2011.

Southern previously announced an all-star cast of John Leslie (head coach), Jamie Joseph (technical adviser) and Kees Meeuws (assistant coach) would lead its premier team in 2022. All three have played international rugby.

Joseph is head coach of Japan and led the Highlanders to their only championship title in 2015.

Green Island’s Dean Moeahu stepped down after leading the Grizzlies to the final this season. His assistant, Erik Vaafusuaga, steps up to the top job.

Vaafusuaga played 271 premier games for Taieri and Green Island between 1989 and 2010 and knows the club scene intimately.

Former North Otago and Hawke’s Bay halfback Kilifi Fangupo takes over from Ryan Nicholas as Harbour head coach.

He played 39 games for the Old Golds between 2005 and 2010 and made a one-off cameo in 2015.

Fangupo also made two appearances off the bench for Hawke’s Bay, one in 2008 and the other the following season.

Dunedin has a new chief as well. Tumua Ioane is assuming the reins.

The former Otago rugby referee education officer replaces Mike Maguire, who is unavailable due to work commitments.

Last year’s co-coach, Steve Mowat, will remain involved as the forwards coach.

Ioane, an outside back, played more than 150 premier games for the Sharks.

Former Otago Boys’ First XV coach Regan Turoa has been appointed head coach of Alhambra-Union. He was part of the campaign this season and replaces John Hyde.

Craig Sneddon has kept his gig at Zingari-Richmond but will get some help from former North Otago co-coach Nick Anderson with the forwards, while former Southern and Harbour halfback Tala Fagasoaia has signed on as the backs coach.

Peter McIntyre is back for a fourth year with University but will be joined by assistants Craig Lawrence and Allan Lindsay.

Taieri has the same crew back. Jason Macdonald returns has head coach and will be assisted by Kurt Hammer.

