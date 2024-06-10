Crescent pulls out stops to snatch 26-25 victory on whistle

Southern Region leaders Crescent scored a late try to beat rivals Clutha 26-25 in Kaitangata on Saturday.

Clutha started the better of the two sides and were 12-0 ahead early on thanks to a double to winger Junior Meafua.

Crescent fought their way back into the half thanks to some poor discipline from the visitors to close the gap to 12-7 at halftime.

The teams traded tries in the second half, but it was Crescent who had the territory due to a penalty count in their favour.

A late hat-trick try to Meafua pushed Clutha into the lead with less than five minutes on the clock but Crescent showed all their resolve by turning the ball over and scoring the winner through winger Nico Burgess on the fulltime whistle.

Owaka kept their semifinal hopes alive with a bonus-point 30-27 win over Clinton at Swamp Hen Park in Owaka.

The home side controlled proceedings from the start, rushing out to a 19-0 lead with some incisive attacking.

Once Clinton got off the bus, they began to roll their sleeves up and get into their work.

The visitors finished the first half and started the second on a roll, even taking the lead at one stage early in the second half.

Owaka began to control the set piece, which gave them a platform to build off. Key disciplinary errors by Clinton allowed Owaka some positive field position, which they made count.

Clinton finished well but could not reel in the Owaka side, who picked up their third win in a row.

Toko and Lawrence played out a spectacle of attacking rugby in Lawrence.

There were 88 points scored in the game with Toko requiring a late intercept try to fullback Jared Hayes to seal the 45-43 victory.

The first half was a cagey affair at times but both sides were willing to throw the ball around and try audacious moves on the front foot.

Toko went into halftime 24-12 ahead with plenty of hard work ahead of them.

Lawrence scored three unanswered tries at the start of the second half before Toko had time to breathe.

A try to Toko was followed up by two more to Lawrence as both defences decided to take a holiday.

Toko got in touching distance towards the end of the match through a double to centre Dej Kane before Hayes added the coup de grace with his intercept on the fulltime whistle.

West Taieri did what they needed to do by taking a bonus-point win away from Heriot.

The defending champions won 40-5 in what looked to be a routine day at the office for them.

Heriot were strong in the first half but could not make it count on the scoreboard.

Mistakes cost the home side as West Taieri went into halftime 14-5 ahead.

The visitors showed their class in the second half with four tries as their bench made a real impact.

— Francis Parker