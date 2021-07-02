Crunch time for most teams as season ticks away

It is make or break for the top five teams in the Southern Region Rugby competition with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Heriot’s win against Crescent last week in Kaitangata was one of its most important results in recent history.

Heriot is now third-equal on points with Clutha. More importantly, it holds a six-point lead over Crescent in fifth.

Heriot hosts Roxburgh this weekend and a win will secure it a semifinal spot. Crescent travels to Clinton where a bonus-point win is the only option, as well as hoping other teams help it out.

The second-round bye system is in the spotlight as Crescent could get eight points from its last two matches, but Heriot could get 10.

Clutha has the bye and it gets three points, locking in a semifinal spot automatically.

Its final position is still undecided, however, as it can finish anywhere from second to fourth, depending on its final-round result.

Clutha lost to West Taieri last weekend at Outram, and the home side snatched a four-try bonus point to move one point ahead of Clutha.

West Taieri heads to Milton to play Toko this weekend and should get five points. Toko showed heart to beat Owaka last weekend but is still a point behind it, with bottom four semifinal placement still undecided.

Clutha Valley will finish the regular season in first place with an unassailable lead.

Valley will host a semifinal with hopes of also hosting the final a week later. Valley travels to Owaka this weekend and will have another chance to give fringe players a run. The Bryan Price Trophy is on the line, though, so Owaka cannot expect too many favours.

Clinton and Roxburgh sit eighth and ninth, respectively. Clinton is above Roxburgh by one point which may prove the difference. The team in ninth misses out on post-section play and locks away the wooden spoon for the year. Clinton has potentially an easier run as it hosts Crescent, followed by an away trip to Toko. Roxburgh travels to Heriot before hosting West Taieri in the final week of play.

- Francis Parker