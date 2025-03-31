Defensive effort in early game seals win

Photo: ODT files

Talk about a statement performance.

Due to a quirk of the draw, the Wakatipu premiers — after a first-week bye — had to open their season with a home game against Alexandra, the side who stunned them in last season’s semifinal, also at the Queenstown Recreation Ground.

But this time, also with the White Horse Cup on the line and on a hot day, Wakatipu hammered them 31-3 in front of a good crowd, including a gathering of past players.

However, for much of the first half, Alexandra had the territory, possession and a superior scrum, and were only denied a try by a massive defensive effort.

Alexandra captain Tyler Ford — cousin of Wakatipu club captain Morgan Ford — opened the scoring with a penalty.

But 19 minutes in, speedy Wakatipu fullback Conner Hamlin scored a great try after a break by halfback James Valentine, which co-captain Rube Peina converted before landing a difficult 38m penalty.

Ahead 10-3 at halftime, Wakatipu had it almost all their way in the second half.

Fellow co-captain and speedy flanker Tom Ria scored a great solo try from loose ball off a lineout.

Substitute 19-year-old hooker Thomas Hulsman, on debut, scored after a big forward drive.

Then Ria scored his second try to bring the final score, including four conversions by Peina, to 31-3.

Hamlin and Peina, filling in at first five, had outstanding games, as did Ria.

Bradley Cross at No 8 also impressed on his return to the side after two seasons with his boots off.

Wakatipu’s substitutes also had a big impact, the big-game experience of Paulie Tuala and Don Lolo shining through, along with some impressive new talent.

"You couldn’t ask for a better day," Wakatipu coach Joran Manihera said.

"To hold them try-less and also to be camped on our line for a good 10 to 12 minutes in the first half, we were really happy.

"And one of the key things for my takeaways was seeing the boys bond and the attitude that they show, and it shows a lot of potential to go one step further this year."

Alexandra coach Lee Wilson praised Wakatipu for their performance.

"We had opportunities, we just didn’t execute very well."

However, he was proud his team never folded — "the ticker in our team is something we pride ourselves on" — and he praised his side’s "very, very good scrum".

There were also relatively convincing scorelines in the other games.

Maniototo beat Cromwell 40-12, and Upper Clutha beat Arrowtown 45-12.