Dunedin premier competition gets a shake up

Dunedin played Zingari-Richmond in the round 13 Dunedin premier grade match at Montecillo Park today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The ground has shifted under the Dunedin premier grade competition.

University eased to a 46-22 win against the competition front-runners Green Island at the University Oval this afternoon.

Alhambra-Union posted their first win of the season -- a 29-28 thriller against Harbour at the North Ground -- and Dunedin blitzed early front-runner Zingari-Richmond 48-5 at Montecillo Park.

Kaikorai cruised to a 57-17 win against Taieri at Peter Johnstone Park, but most would have seen that coming.

Taieri have been struggling this season but put in a decent battle until Otago loose forward Sam Fischli was badly injured.

University were impressive in the dry conditions and Green Island entered into the spirit as well.

Both sides moved the ball wide in a quality opening 40 minutes.

University just hustled a little bit harder and led 29-22 at the break.

Hard-working hooker Luke Thompson flopped over from a line-out drive and left winger Finlay Hagen scored from a charge down to give University a 12-3 lead early.

Finn Hurley put in a wonderful cross-field kick to Bradley McPate, who climbed high, won the ball and rushed off to score for Green Island.

Hurley dotted down as well. He got a cracking inside pass from busy loosie Ronan Dynes. He converted his own try to level the score 15-15.

But centre Mac Harris busted through in midfield and scored from 10m out, and Lanson Randell finished off a wonderful team try which featured a strong run and another offload from Highlanders midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

University lock Ale Aho made a big difference as well.

Dynes thought he had got the ball over or least on the line midway through the second half.

But the referee saw it differently and a few minutes later Aho drove over from a 5m lineout to stretch the lead to 36-22.

It was a turning point in the match.

University added two more tries to pull away to a comfortable win in the end. They will be hard to beat in the playoffs based on that performance.