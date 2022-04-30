Dunedin Premier Rugby - final scores

Southern wrestled the Cavanagh Memorial trophy off University with a thrilling 36-35 win at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

University led 17-15 at the break and stretched its lead to 27-15 with a couple tries early in the second half.

But the home side roared back through a try to first five Jack Leslie and winger Dylan Hook.

The game looked to have slipped away again when Robert Sporke slipped over for University during injury time.

But Southern struck back through fullback Mackenzie Haugh in the corner.

Leslie nailed the conversion to snatch a one point win.

In the other games, Green Island edged Harbour 23-22 at Miller Park, Taieri eased away to beat Kaikorai 37-21 at Peter Johnstone Park and Dunedin brushed aside Zingari-Richmond 41-14 at Montecillo.

The scores

Southern 36-35 University fulltime

Taieri 37-21 Kaikorai fulltime

Zingari 14-41 Dunedin fulltime

Green Is 23-22 Harbour fulltime

Alhambra Union - bye