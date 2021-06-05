Dunedin Premier Rugby full-time wrap

Southern ran riot over Zingari at Montecillo, putting 74 points on the board. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Kaikorai had issues with discipline and converting opportunities during its 22-8 win against University at Bishopscourt this afternoon.

But it also showed a lot a guts to get the victory. And despite losing three players to the bin its forward pack always had the upper hand.

A Jordan McEntee trademark intercept helped as well. He gets a lot of them that fellow.

Green Island kept its unbeaten record in the Gallaway Trophy alive with a 35-30 win against Taieri at Peter Johnstone Park.

The visitors had too much class out wide. Winger Michael Manson bagged a double in an impressive effort.

Alhambra-Union edged Dunedin 29-27 at Kettle Park to spoil Dunedin’s 150th anniversary celebrations, and Southern clobbered Zingari-Richmond 74-15 at Montecillo.

Join us live from the field as we stream the full colts match between the Dunedin Mako and Uni Blue and prems match between Dunedin Sharks and Alhambra Union.

Paul Dwyer will interview past and present members of the Dunedin Rugby Football Club live in the lead up to the club's 150th anniversary celebration.

Colts 1.10pm Dunedin Mako V University Blue

Prems 2.55pm Dunedin Sharks V Alhambra Union

The scores:

Taieri 30-35 Green Island full-time

Zingari 15-74 Southern full-time

Dunedin 27-29 Alhambra Union full-time

Kaikorai 22-8 University full-time

Harbour - bye