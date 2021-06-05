Saturday, 5 June 2021

Updated 5.00 pm

Dunedin Premier Rugby full-time wrap

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Club Rugby

    Southern ran riot over Zingari at Montecillo, putting 74 points on the board. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Southern ran riot over Zingari at Montecillo, putting 74 points on the board. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Kaikorai had issues with discipline and converting opportunities during its 22-8 win against University at Bishopscourt this afternoon.

    But it also showed a lot a guts to get the victory. And despite losing three players to the bin its forward pack always had the upper hand.

    A Jordan McEntee trademark intercept helped as well. He gets a lot of them that fellow.

    Green Island kept its unbeaten record in the Gallaway Trophy alive with a 35-30 win against Taieri at Peter Johnstone Park.

    The visitors had too much class out wide. Winger Michael Manson bagged a double in an impressive effort.

    Alhambra-Union edged Dunedin 29-27 at Kettle Park to spoil Dunedin’s 150th anniversary celebrations, and Southern clobbered Zingari-Richmond 74-15 at Montecillo.

    Join us live from the field as we stream the full colts match between the Dunedin Mako and Uni Blue and prems match between Dunedin Sharks and Alhambra Union.

    Paul Dwyer will interview past and present members of the Dunedin Rugby Football Club live in the lead up to the club's 150th anniversary celebration.

    • Colts 1.10pm Dunedin Mako V University Blue
    • Prems 2.55pm Dunedin Sharks V Alhambra Union

    The scores: 

    Taieri 30-35 Green Island full-time

    Zingari 15-74 Southern full-time

    Dunedin 27-29 Alhambra Union full-time

    Kaikorai 22-8 University full-time

    Harbour - bye

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter